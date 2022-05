The Supreme Court today will hear the plea seeking to postpone NEET-PG 2022 exam scheduled for May 21.

The bench is led by J DY Chandrachud to hear the matter post 10.30 AM.









Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 12:03 PM IST