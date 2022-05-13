NEET PG 2022: SC dismisses postponement in hearing today

The Supreme Court has dismissed the hearing of NEET PG 2022 postponed on May 13, saying that it will create chaos and uncertainty.

Additionally, it said that the postponement will impact patient care and will cause prejudice to over 2 lakh students who have prepared.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said the postponement of the examination would create "chaos and uncertainty" and would affect the larger section of students, who have registered for the examination.

"There are two categories of students -- one which is seeking postponement and the larger category of over two lakh six thousand candidates -- who would be affected by the postponement after having prepared for the examination", the bench said further.

It noted that the government is trying to bring back the schedule of examination on time as it was affected due to the pandemic.

"As the country gets back on the rails, which was derailed due to the pandemic, the time schedule laid down by this court must be adhered to", it said.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 01:42 PM IST