NEET PG 2022: SC directs all states, UTs to finish round 2 counselling by Nov 16

On Friday, November 16, the Supreme Court of India directed all states and union territories to complete the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 round 2 counselling by November 16.

The order was issued by the Supreme Court's Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud head bench while hearing a contempt petition highlighting a complaint that the second round of NEET PG counselling has yet to be completed in the states of Karnataka and Bihar, while the mop-up round of MCC for All India Quota (AIQ) seats is already underway.