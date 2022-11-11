e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNEET PG 2022: SC directs all states, UTs to finish round 2 counselling by Nov 16

NEET PG 2022: SC directs all states, UTs to finish round 2 counselling by Nov 16

Second round of NEET PG counselling has yet to be completed in the states of Karnataka and Bihar, while the mop-up round of MCC for All India Quota (AIQ) seats is already underway

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, November 11, 2022, 06:30 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image
On Friday, November 16, the Supreme Court of India directed all states and union territories to complete the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 round 2 counselling by November 16.

The order was issued by the Supreme Court's Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud head bench while hearing a contempt petition highlighting a complaint that the second round of NEET PG counselling has yet to be completed in the states of Karnataka and Bihar, while the mop-up round of MCC for All India Quota (AIQ) seats is already underway.

