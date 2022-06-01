 
NEET-PG 2022 results declared, know all about Scorecards here

Individual scorecards for the same will be available for candidates on June 8.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 10:17 PM IST
article-image

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG Result 2022 has been announced today - June 1 2022.

As reported earlier, the NEET PG 2022 Result has been released in the form of a combined merit list which has been made available on the website.

While announcing the results, the NBEMS also mentioned that the NEET PG Scorecard 2022 for individual candidates will be made available on 8th June 2022.

The NEET PG 2022 Scorecards will be published on the official website from where candidates can easily download them using their login credentials.

