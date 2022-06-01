 
NEET-PG 2022 result declared; Here's cut-off score

Along with releasing the NEET PG 2022 Result, the exam authority has also released the NEET PG Cut-off 2022.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 10:09 PM IST
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG Result 2022 has been announced today - 1st June 2022.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) decided to declare the NEET PG 2022 Results in a record 10-day.

Here's NEET-PG 2022 cut-off score:-

Candidates can find the detailed category-wise break-up of the cut-offs based on which admissions will be streamlined as follows.

General / EWS

50th Percentile

275

SC / ST / OBC (including PwD of SC / ST / OBC)

40th Percentile

245

UR PwD

45th Percentile

260

