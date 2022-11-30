NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Stray vacancy round result to be out today; here's how to download

e-Paper Get App
Candidates shortlisted in the stray vacancy round of NEET PG 2022 counselling must report to the college and confirm their seat within the given dates.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 10:40 AM IST
The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, is going to declare the NEET PG 2022 counselling stray vacancy round result today, November 30. The provisional result for the same was announced on Tuesday, November 29. NEET PG medical aspirants will be able to download and access the stray vacancy seat allotment result on the official website -- mcc.nic.in.

MCC has increased the number of seats in the NEET PG 2022 stray vacancy round at VMCC and Safdarjung Hospital and Lady Hardinge Medical College. VMCC and Safdarjung Hospital has a new seat under the Delhi University quota.

Candidates shortlisted in the stray vacancy round of NEET PG 2022 counselling must report to the college and confirm their seat within the given dates.

Here's how to check NEET PG 2022 Counselling Stray Vacancy Allotment Result:

  1. Visit the official website -- mcc.nic.in.

  2. Select the 'PG Counselling' tab.

  3. Open the designated result link.

  4. Log in by entering your NEET PG credentials.

  5. Check and review the NEET PG 2022 counselling stray round allotment result.

  6. Get a hard copy of the allotment letter for future use.

