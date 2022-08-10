e-Paper Get App

NEET PG 2022: AIQ counseling schedule out, registration starts Sept 1

Reporting period for students assigned seats in the first round of counselling is between September 9 and September 13

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 08:11 PM IST
NEET PG Counselling 2022 |

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling schedule has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), which oversees the counselling procedure.

The NEET PG 2022 counselling procedure will be run by MCC for admission to MD/MS/Diploma/PG DNB seats at AFMS, 100% considered central universities, and 50% of all India quota (AIQ) seats.

For seats at AIQ, Central University, and AFMS, DNB PG, there will be two rounds of MCC NEET PG counselling: a mop-up round and a stray vacancy round.

According to the NEET PG counselling schedule for 2022, the first round of MCC NEET PG counseling's registration and price payment will take place between September 1 and September 4. From September 2 to September 5, the choice-filling and locking will take place.

On September 6-7, the NEET PG 2022 seat allocation procedure will take place, and on September 8, the seat allocation process's results will be made public. The reporting period for students assigned seats in the first round of counselling is between September 9 and September 13.

The registration for the 2nd round of MCC Counselling will start on September 19, while the registration process for the mop-up round will begin on October 6.

The counselling process for state NEET PG quota seats will be held by respective state medical counselling committees.

article-image

