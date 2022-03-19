NEET PG 2021 Mop-Up round begins tomorrow, here's how to apply

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will end the registration procedure for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) counselling mop-up round on Saturday, March 19.

Candidates can register themselves for the NEET PG mop-up round by visiting the website- mcc.nic.in till 5 pm today. The payment process for the mop-up round registrations will be available up to 7 pm on March 19, 2022.

Steps To Apply For Mop-Up Round

Go to the official website – mcc.nic.in Click on the 'PG Medical Counselling' and click on 'Online registration' link Enter your NEET PG roll number and other login credentials Fill in the application form and upload the required documents Pay the application fees and click on submit Download a copy of the confirmation page, take a printout for future reference.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 04:38 PM IST