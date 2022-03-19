NEET PG 2021 Counselling: MCC set to begin Choice Locking Process For Mop-Up Round Tomorrow

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will end the registration procedure for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) counselling mop-up round on Saturday, March 19.

Candidates can register themselves for the NEET PG mop-up round by visiting the website- mcc.nic.in till 5 pm today. The payment process for the mop-up round registrations will be available up to 7 pm on March 19, 2022.

The mop-up round registration process was started on March 3, which was earlier scheduled on March 2. The seats that remain vacant after NEET PG 2021 round 1 and round 2 counseling will now be filled by applicants through the catch-up round.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 04:06 PM IST