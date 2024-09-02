NEET MDS Counselling 2024: Stray Vacancy Registration To Begin Today, Apply By September 4 | Representational Pic

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2024 stray round counselling registration period will commence today, September 2, according to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The NEET MDS 2024 stray round counselling choice-filling process was scheduled to start at 8 am today, as per the official schedule. Registration for NEET MDS 2024 stray round counselling closes on September 4 up, 3 PM.

The payment option is available until September 4 at 7 p.m. The official website, mcc.nic.in, is where eligible candidates should register for the NEET MDS counselling 2024 stray round.

By September 5, eligible candidates can participate in the NEET MDS 2024 choice-filling procedure and submit their selections. On September 4, 2024, at 8 p.m., the choice-locking window will open and stay open until 8 a.m. on September 5, 2024.

Important Dates

Registration/Payment - September 2 till September 4, 3 PM (payment facility will be available till September 4, 7 PM)

Choice Filling - September 2 till September 5, 8 AM

Choice Locking - September 4 (8 PM) till September 5, 8 AM

Processing of Seat Allotment - September 5 till September 6

Result - September 7

Reporting - September 9 to September 14



According to the official notice, if a candidate is given a seat in the stray round, they must report and take the assigned seat at the college; if not, they would be barred from the NEET PG test for the next year and their security deposit will be forfeited.

How to apply?

-Visit mcc.nic.in/mds-counselling, the NEET MDS official counselling website.

-Locate and click the "NEET MDS stray vacancy round" registration link on the homepage.

-Fill in the forms with the necessary login information as soon as a new window appears.

-Pay the required registration cost to finish the procedure.

-After that, save your login information to finish the choice-filling procedure.

-Carefully fill out the preferences and select the option.

The stray vacancy round is open to all registered candidates who were not given a seat in any of the preceding rounds. However, before applying, candidates are recommended to confirm their eligibility.