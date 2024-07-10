NEET MDS 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Results OUT

Unsplash (Representative Image)

On July 10, 2024, the Medical Counselling Committee, or MCC, announced the results of the NEET MDS 2024 seat allotment for Round 1. All applicants who have registered for the counselling round can see the seat allocation result on the MCC official website, mcc.nic.in.

How to check?

-Go to mcc.nic.in, the official website of MCC.

-On the home page, click the link titled "NEET MDS 2024 Seat Allotment Results."

-After entering your login information, click "Submit."

-The outcome will appear on the screen.

-Examine the outcome and save the document.

-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

Important Dates

The candidates who have been given seats will report or join, as per the official schedule, from July 11 to July 17. Validation of enrolled applicants Information from institutions Data sharing with MCC will take place between July 18 and July 19.

As per schedule, on July 20, the participating Institutes will verify the tentative seat matrix in Round 2. Starting on July 22 and ending on July 28, is when registration will take place. The dates of choice filling and locking are July 23–July 28. The dates for processing seat allocations are July 29–30.

On July 31, the seat allocation result will be made public. The candidates who have been assigned seats have from August 1 until August 7, to report and join.