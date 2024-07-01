 NEET MDS 2024 Counselling: Registrations Begin Today!
Siksha MUpdated: Monday, July 01, 2024, 10:27 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) starts the NEET MDS 2024 counselling registration process today, July 1, on their official website, mcc.nic.in. Eligible candidates can register until July 7, with a fee payment window open until July 7, 3 pm. By accessing the official website, mcc.nic.in, eligible candidates may complete the NEET MDS 2024 counselling registration application.

Candidates can fill out their choices between July 2-7 and lock their options on July 7. Seat allocation will take place on July 8-9, with results declared on July 10. Selected candidates must report to their assigned colleges between July 11-17, in accordance with the NEET MDS 2024 counselling schedule.

The candidates’ preferences and merit will determine which seats are assigned.

Remember to have these documents ready:

- NEET MDS scorecard and admit card

- Qualifying exam certificate and marksheet

- Provisional certificate from Dental Council

- Internship completion certificate

- Class 10 and 12 marksheet

- Valid government ID and caste certificate (if applicable)

- Disability certificate (if applicable)

The Dentists Act of 1948 established NEET MDS, a single eligibility-cum-ranking entrance test, for the purpose of admitting students to different MDS programmes. Admission to MDS courses at various colleges and institutes across the country requires passing the NEET-MDS examination.

