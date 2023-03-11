NEET MDS 2023: Individual scorecards to be out natboard.edu.in

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will soon commence the NEET MDS 2023 counselling | (Representational image)

Mumbai: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) results have been released, on March 10, by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

Candidates can download the NEET MDS 2023 result on the official website at natboard.edu.in. The individual candidate scorecard, however, can be downloaded from the official website only after March 20, 2023.

The NEET MDS 2023 exam was held on March 1, 2023, in 76 examination centres as a Computer Based Test for students seeking admission to various Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses in 2023-24.

How to check NEET MDS 2023 results:

Go to the official website NBEMS - natboard.edu.in.

Click the link that says “Result of NEET-MDS 2023”

Press on the option that says – ‘Click here to view the result of NEET MDS 2023.' The NEET MDS scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download the NEET MDS results and save them for future reference.

The states/UT will generate the final merit list or category-wise merit list for state quota seats based on their qualifying or eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines or regulations, and reservation policy.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will soon commence the NEET MDS 2023 counselling on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).