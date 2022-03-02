NEET MDS 2022: Revised exam schedule released, registration window to open on March 21

The NEET MDS 2022 examination dates have been revised by the National Board of Examinations. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - MDS examinations will be held on May 2, 2022, according to the revised timetable. The registration window for NEET MDS 2022 will resume on March 21, 2022.

Candidates can view the announcement on the official website natboard.edu.in.

On March 21, the application process for the exam will also be reopened. Candidates will have until March 30, 11:55 p.m. to apply.

Between April 1 and 4, candidates who submit application forms according to the above-mentioned schedule will have access to an edit window. On April 24, the admission card will be issued.

The official website nbe.edu.in will have the registration link for the NEET MDS 2022 exams.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 01:39 PM IST