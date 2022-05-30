NEET-MDS 2022 result out, here’s how to check scorecard

Education Desk

The National Board Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2022. Candidates can view their respective results from the official website — natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

According to the official notice, the individual scorecards can be downloaded from the official website after June 2, 2022. The NEET MDS 2022 examination was conducted on May 2.

Steps to download:

Visit the official website i.e natboard.edu.in Click on the link “Result of NEET-MDS 2022” available on the homepage. A notification will be displayed on your screen Click on the link shared on the notification Find your roll number and keep the hard copy of the same for future use