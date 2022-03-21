NEET-MDS 2022: Registration window to reopen today at natboard.edu.in, know how to apply

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will reopen registration for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test MDS exam 2022. The registration period will begin on March 21 at 3 p.m. and end on March 30 at 11:55 p.m. Candidates can apply at natboard.edu.in, the official website.

The edit window for candidates who submit their application forms according to the above-mentioned schedule will be open from April 1 to April 4. On April 24, the admit card will be distributed.

1)Go to the official website.

2)On the home page, click on the registration link.

3) By filing details, create a new registration id.

4) Fill the form, upload the required documents.

5) Pay fee and submit.

NEET MDS 2022 will be held on May 2n from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The exam was originally scheduled for March 6, but it was rescheduled.

NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cumulative-ranking exam for admission to MDS programmes at various universities and institutions throughout India. Admissions to AIIMS New Delhi, on the other hand, are not covered by the exam. The entrance exam is only open to those with a BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) degree. By March 31, the applicant should also have completed a 12-month mandatory rotatory internship or practical training.

