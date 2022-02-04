NEET Exemption Bill: Congress, DMK, TMC stage walkout from Rajya Sabha over Tamil Nadu Guv's decision

Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) members among other Opposition party leaders staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha on Friday, protesting against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's decision to return the NEET Exemption Bill and demanded him to immediately recall the decision.

Raising the issue in the Upper House, DMK MP from Tamil Nadu Tiruchi Siva and his party members stepped into the Well of the House.

DMK members said that NEET Exemption Bill was unanimously passed by the Tamil Nadu assembly and the action of the Governor was against the will of the people of the state. The matter was raised during the Zero Hour of the House.

DMK members kept on insisting on the issue, but Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu did not allow them to speak. They were instead asked to go back to their seat and to "let others speak" in the Zero Hour.

DMK members were demanding the government to recall Governor RN Ravi.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raised an issue by requesting the Chairman to allow members to put forth their issue.

As the Chairman did not allow them to speak over the issue and continued the Zero Hour irrespectively, Kharge announced to walk out.

The Congress, DMK and TMC members along with others in the opposition parties then walked out of the House.

A similar protest was seen in the Lok Sabha on Thursday too when opposition members belonging to the DMK, the Congress and the Left parties raised slogans against Governor RN Ravi over the issue.

ALSO READ Slowness of TN government leads to NEET exemption Bill return

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 11:37 AM IST