 NEET Aspirant Dies After Falling From Third Floor In Himachal's Hamirpur, Parents Allege Foul Play
PTIUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
NEET Aspirant Dies After Falling From Third Floor In Himachal's Hamirpur, Parents Allege Foul Play | Representative Image

A student of a local coaching institute died here under mysterious circumstances after falling from the third floor of the building where he lived, police said on Monday.

It is yet to be ascertained whether it was a case of suicide, accident or there was some foul play, police said.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

Hamirpur SP Bhagat Singh Thakur said the police have taken the body in its custody, adding that a case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, student’s parents have alleged foul play and demanded a thorough investigation into the death of their son.

