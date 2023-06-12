NEET Answer Keys Out For Manipur Candidates, Direct Link To Check | Representative image

The NEET UG 2023 answer keys for Manipur candidates have been released by the National Testing Agency, NTA. Candidates can check the answer keys on the official website, the link for which is neet.nta.nic.in.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2023 was held in the state of Manipur for 8,753 candidates at 34 centres located in 11 cities at the request of the state government of Manipur in the wake of the law-and-order situation on June 6, 2023.

Further, the last date to raise objections (if any) is till June 12 (4 pm).

Fee To Raise Objections

Answer key challenge: Rs 200 for each answer key challenge (non-refundable).

Recorded response challenge: Rs 200 per question for each (non-refundable).

How To raise Objections For NEET UG 2023 Answer Keys

In order to raise objections to NEET answer keys, all the candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps:

1. Visit the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click ‘Apply for Answer Key Challenge (s).’

3. Select the Test Booklet Code.

4. Login with your application number and date of birth and enter your security pin as displayed and submit.

5. Click on ‘Save your Claim and Pay Fee Finally.’

6. Select the mode of payment and pay a processing fee.