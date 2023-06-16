NEET 2023 Results: 177 Students At Risk After Counselling

TN Health Dept Commence Counselling for Students Post-NEET Results | IANS

The Tamil Nadu Health Department has commenced counselling for students who have were not able to clear the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023. The results for the same were announced a couple of days back.

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian, in a statement, said that of the 1.44 lakh students who have appeared for the NEET in Tamil Nadu, 54 per cent have cleared the exam and his department have collated the details of 65,823 students who have not cleared the examination.

Counselling NEET Students:

Counsellors from helpline ‘104’ and ‘TeleMANAS 14416’ will reach out to the students who need counselling, said the state health minister. Adding that the counsellors will speak to the students through helplines and if necessary to the parents of these students.

Counsellors have started speaking to students who have taken the NEET since May and had managed to speak to 54,374 students. The minister said that of these 54,374 students to whom the counsellors have reached out to, 177 were high-risk.

The minister also mentioned that Tamil Nadu continues to strongly oppose NEET and added that the state government had opposed the proposed move of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to hold common counselling.

Ma Subramanian said that the NEET would gravely affect the 7.5 per cent reservation in medical admissions for students from government schools and marginalised backgrounds.

“These 177 students were struggling with their mental health and counsellors are regularly speaking to them. District-level counsellors have visited their homes to address their concerns," said minister