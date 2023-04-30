NEET 2023: Exam city slip to be out soon at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2023 | Pixabay

New Delhi: National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon issue the exam city slip for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023.

Once the admit card is released, candidates can download the document from neet.nta.nic.in.

The entrance exam is scheduled for May 7.

NTA will hold the entrance exam in a single shift and in pen and paper mode across the country and above. Exam city slips are issued for various exams held by NTA which mentions the name of the city in which the examination centre will be located.

NEET exam city slip can not be treated as admit card. Usually, NEET admit card is issued a few days ahead of the exam day. This is the document which is required in order to get entry inside the test venue and for attendance.

After downloading the admit card, candidates should read all instructions carefully, including the dress code for NEET, items allowed in the exam hall, etc.

Steps to download NEET UG exam city slip

Go to neet.nta.nic.in.

On the home page, find and open the link to download NEET exam city slip.

Enter your application number, date of birth and login.

View and download the slip.