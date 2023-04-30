 NEET 2023: Exam city slip to be out soon at neet.nta.nic.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNEET 2023: Exam city slip to be out soon at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2023: Exam city slip to be out soon at neet.nta.nic.in

Once the admit card is released, candidates can download the document from neet.nta.nic.in. The entrance exam is scheduled for May 7.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 30, 2023, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
NEET 2023 | Pixabay

New Delhi: National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon issue the exam city slip for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023.

Once the admit card is released, candidates can download the document from neet.nta.nic.in.

The entrance exam is scheduled for May 7.

NTA will hold the entrance exam in a single shift and in pen and paper mode across the country and above. Exam city slips are issued for various exams held by NTA which mentions the name of the city in which the examination centre will be located.

Read Also
JEE Main 2023 results: Watch AIR 1 holder preparation schedule; 11 Telangana students get perfect...
article-image

NEET exam city slip can not be treated as admit card. Usually, NEET admit card is issued a few days ahead of the exam day. This is the document which is required in order to get entry inside the test venue and for attendance.

After downloading the admit card, candidates should read all instructions carefully, including the dress code for NEET, items allowed in the exam hall, etc.

Steps to download NEET UG exam city slip

  • Go to neet.nta.nic.in.

  • On the home page, find and open the link to download NEET exam city slip.

  • Enter your application number, date of birth and login.

  • View and download the slip.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: Student attempts to kill self over alleged harassment by senior

Delhi: Student attempts to kill self over alleged harassment by senior

JEE Main 2023 results: Watch AIR 1 holder preparation schedule; 11 Telangana students get perfect...

JEE Main 2023 results: Watch AIR 1 holder preparation schedule; 11 Telangana students get perfect...

NEET 2023: Exam city slip to be out soon at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2023: Exam city slip to be out soon at neet.nta.nic.in

School-level history has been unfair to indigenous empires: Ponniyin Selvan II cast

School-level history has been unfair to indigenous empires: Ponniyin Selvan II cast

CUET UG 2023 exam city information slip likely today on cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2023 exam city information slip likely today on cuet.samarth.ac.in