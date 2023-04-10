 NEET 2023 application edit window closing today, check details
NEET 2023 application form correction or edit window will be closed today, April 10. List of changes allowed is given below

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 01:27 PM IST
Candidates can edit their forms up to 11:50 pm on neet.nta.nic.in | Representative image

National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application form correction window of NEET UG 2023 today, April 10. Candidates can edit their forms up to 11:50 pm on neet.nta.nic.in. For some corrections, additional fees may be applicable.

The NEET registration window closed on April 6. The window to make corrections in the NEET UG form opened on April 8. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate programmes will be held on May 7. As per reports, around 18 lakh students have applied for the national-level medical entrance exam.

NEET UG correction window: Details that can be edited

  • Either father’s name or mother’s name

  • Category

  • Sub-category

  • Exam city

  • Medium of examination

  • Class 10 and 12 educational details

  • Aadhar-verified status

  • Any one out of own name, father’s name or mother’s name

  • Category

  • Sub-category

  • Date of birth

  • Gender

  • Exam city

  • Medium of examination

  • Class 10 and 12 educational details

NEET-UG will be held on May 7. The exam will be held from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M. (Indian Standard Time) as a common and uniform entrance Test throughout India as well as cities outside India in about 499 cities including Aspirational districts in Pen & Paper mode (offline).

