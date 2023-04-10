NEET 2023 application edit window closing today, check details

Candidates can edit their forms up to 11:50 pm on neet.nta.nic.in | Representative image

National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application form correction window of NEET UG 2023 today, April 10. Candidates can edit their forms up to 11:50 pm on neet.nta.nic.in. For some corrections, additional fees may be applicable.

The NEET registration window closed on April 6. The window to make corrections in the NEET UG form opened on April 8. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate programmes will be held on May 7. As per reports, around 18 lakh students have applied for the national-level medical entrance exam.

NEET UG correction window: Details that can be edited

Any one out of own name, father’s name or mother’s name

Category

Sub-category

Date of birth

Gender

Exam city

Medium of examination

Class 10 and 12 educational details

NEET-UG will be held on May 7. The exam will be held from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M. (Indian Standard Time) as a common and uniform entrance Test throughout India as well as cities outside India in about 499 cities including Aspirational districts in Pen & Paper mode (offline).