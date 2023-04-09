NEET 2023 application edit window closes tomorrow at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2023 application edit window closes tomorrow | Representational pic

National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application form correction window of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) tomorrow, April 10, 2023.

Candidates who need to make changes to their already submitted applications can do it on neet.nta.nic.in.

The window will remain open till 11:50 pm.

NEET UG 2023 correction window.

No further request for making changes to NEET applications will be entertained, NTA said.

“Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates,” NTA said in the notification.

“…final correction shall be applicable only after payment of an additional fee if required. In case of change in Gender, Category, or PwD, if there is an impact on the fee amount then the Candidate will be charged an excess fee as applicable. Excess payment made will not be refunded, if any,” it added.

Certificates, for verification of these changes have to be uploaded, wherever applicable, are to be uploaded by candidates.

No candidate can change mobile number, email, permanent and present address.