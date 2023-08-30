 NCPCR Urges Schools To Spare Students From Punishment For Rakhi, Tilak, And Mehendi On Raksha Bandhan
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNCPCR Urges Schools To Spare Students From Punishment For Rakhi, Tilak, And Mehendi On Raksha Bandhan

NCPCR Urges Schools To Spare Students From Punishment For Rakhi, Tilak, And Mehendi On Raksha Bandhan

It may be noted that corporal punishment is prohibited in schools under Section 17 of the RTE Act, 2009, says the child rights body

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 09:05 PM IST
article-image
NCPCR Urges Schools To Spare Students From Punishment For Rakhi, Tilak, And Mehendi On Raksha Bandhan | Photo: Google

Child rights body NCPCR has asked schools to not punish students if they wear rakhi, tilak, or mehendi in schools during Raksha Bandhan.

In a letter issued to Principal Secretaries of School Education Department of all states and UTs, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights said that over the years, it has been observed by the Commission through various news reports that children are subject to harassment and discrimination by the school teachers and other staff on account of celebration of festivals.

"It has been noticed that schools do not allow children to wear rakhi or tilak or mehandi in schools during the festival of Raksha Bandhan and subject them to harassment, both physical and mental. It may be noted that corporal punishment is prohibited in schools under Section 17 of the RTE Act, 2009," the NCPCR said.

Therefore, it is requested to issue necessary directions to the concerned authorities and ensure that schools do not observe any such practice that may expose children to corporal punishment or discrimination, said the top child rights body.

Read Also
Watch: Schoolgirls Tie Rakhi To PM Modi On Raksha Bandhan
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tata Steel Collaborates With IIT (ISM), Dhanbad For Flagship MTech Internship Program: MoU Signed

Tata Steel Collaborates With IIT (ISM), Dhanbad For Flagship MTech Internship Program: MoU Signed

Retired Education Dept Principals To Receive Extended Benefits Of MACP Scheme: Delhi LG Announces

Retired Education Dept Principals To Receive Extended Benefits Of MACP Scheme: Delhi LG Announces

BSEB STET 2023 Admit Cards Released Today: Download Now From bsebstet.com

BSEB STET 2023 Admit Cards Released Today: Download Now From bsebstet.com

NCPCR Urges Schools To Spare Students From Punishment For Rakhi, Tilak, And Mehendi On Raksha...

NCPCR Urges Schools To Spare Students From Punishment For Rakhi, Tilak, And Mehendi On Raksha...

ISRO Team Likely To Visit Jadavpur University Soon

ISRO Team Likely To Visit Jadavpur University Soon