NCP urges Maharashtra Govt to postpone BAMS, BHMS exams

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Panditrao Munde has urged the Maharashtra Government to postpone the medical students’ exam scheduled in the month of December.

In a formal letter, issued to the medical education minister of Maharashtra Girish Mahajan, the NCP leader, said, “Students studying in B.A.M. S, B.H.M.S., Nursing etc. exams are starting from December 14. But the clinical posting of the students will continue till 1st December. Also, many students have reported that most of the universities have also canceled the preparatory leave of the students.”

Many students have given a statement that due to the clinical posting and the examination in just a few days, the students will not get enough time to study, and if a subject is left behind, the students will suffer academically and financially, Munde said.

“However, the students should get enough time for the preparation of the exam and possible losses should be avoided. It is a request that the upcoming examinations starting from December 14 should be postponed for at least 20 days and a gap of at least three to four days should be kept between the two papers,” the former cabinet minister added.

Sharing the letter on his Twitter handle, Jitendra Awhad, NCP leader, also sought the postponement of the exams.

“The examination of medical students in the month of December should be postponed by at least 20 days,” the former Medical minister of Maharashtra said and tagged the office of Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde.