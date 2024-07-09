NCET 2024: National Common Entrance Test Admit Cards Released; Check Details Here! | Unsplash (Representative Image)

NCET 2024: The National Common Entrance Test (NCET) admit card has been made available by the National Testing Agency. Examinees must download their hall pass from the official website, ncet.samarth.ac.in, by entering their application number and birthdate as login credentials. The official timetable states that July 10, 2024, is when the NCET 2024 exam will take place. The candidate's admit card will contain information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.

“Issuance of this Admit Card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of the fulfilment of eligibility of the candidate, which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the recruitment process. Candidate must not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry made therein,” the official notice read.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances. The candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam will be able to download and access their admit card online.