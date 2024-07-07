NCET 2024 Exam City Intimation Slip OUT! Exam On July 10 | Representational Image

The advanced city intimation slips for candidates taking the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2024 have been made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can use the official website, ncet.samarth.ac.in, to obtain the NCET 2024 exam city intimation slip. Candidates must input the application number and birthdate on the candidate login website in order to access the city slip. The exam-administering authority is scheduled to take the NCET 2024 on Wednesday, July 10 at multiple locations throughout the nation.

Steps To Download City Intimation Slip

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the city intimation slip link

Step 3: Open the link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The city slip will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

It is anticipated that the NTA would shortly release the exam entrance cards to the public. It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances. The admit cards for the said exam are expected to be released soon. Once released, the candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam will be able to download and access their admit card online.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

The candidate's admit card will contain information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions. For candidates wishing to enrol in the 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), namely in Central/State Universities/Institutions such as NITs, RIEs, IITs, and government colleges, the common entrance exam is being held in the academic year 2024–2025.