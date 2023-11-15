 NCERT Releases New Notification On Raising Objections Over November 2023 CBT
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNCERT Releases New Notification On Raising Objections Over November 2023 CBT

NCERT Releases New Notification On Raising Objections Over November 2023 CBT

The exam, which was conducted from November 6-11, can see objections being raised to it from November 17, 10 AM to November 19, 11:155 pm.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 07:33 PM IST
article-image
Representative image |

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has issued a new notification on raising objections towards Computer Based Mode Test (CBT) done in November 2023. The exam, which was conducted from November 6-11, can see objections being raised to it from November 17, 10 AM to November 19, 11:155 pm.

"With reference to conduct of CBT from November 6 to November 11, 2023 for the posts as per the details given below, the Objection Management Link given below will be live on NCERT website for a period of 3 days viz from November 17, 2023 10:00 am to November 19, 2023 11:55 pm," stated the official notification by NCERT.

On November 6, 2023, the Assistant Editor (English) and Sound Recordist Grade-I exams were administered. On November 7, 2023, the TV Producer Grade-I test was administered. On November 8, 2023, the Assistant Editor (Hindi) test was held. The examination for the positions of Editorial Assistant and Editor in Hindi is scheduled for November 9, 2023. November 10, 2023 was designated as the Engineering Assistant test, while November 11, 2023 was designated as the Marketing Executive and Editorial Assistant (English) exam.

To voice any reservations, candidates can click this link: https://cdn. digialm. com/EForms/configuredHtml/1258/85800/login. html. After the allotted period, they won't be allowed to raise any objections.

Read Also
35-Member Panel To Formulate Social Studies Syllabus For Classes 6-12, NCERT Notifies
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Unique Registration Number Introduced For Students By Lucknow University

Unique Registration Number Introduced For Students By Lucknow University

'I Feel Sorry...,' Karnataka Minister Slams Owaisi, Omar Abdullah Over Comments On 'Hijab Ban'...

'I Feel Sorry...,' Karnataka Minister Slams Owaisi, Omar Abdullah Over Comments On 'Hijab Ban'...

Top 5 Tips To Complete Your Exam Paper On Time

Top 5 Tips To Complete Your Exam Paper On Time

NCERT Releases New Notification On Raising Objections Over November 2023 CBT

NCERT Releases New Notification On Raising Objections Over November 2023 CBT

CFA Level 1, 2, 3 August 2024 Registration Starts At cfainstitute.org

CFA Level 1, 2, 3 August 2024 Registration Starts At cfainstitute.org