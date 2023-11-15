NCERT Releases New Notification On Raising Objections Over November 2023 CBT

Representative image |

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has issued a new notification on raising objections towards Computer Based Mode Test (CBT) done in November 2023. The exam, which was conducted from November 6-11, can see objections being raised to it from November 17, 10 AM to November 19, 11:155 pm.

"With reference to conduct of CBT from November 6 to November 11, 2023 for the posts as per the details given below, the Objection Management Link given below will be live on NCERT website for a period of 3 days viz from November 17, 2023 10:00 am to November 19, 2023 11:55 pm," stated the official notification by NCERT.

On November 6, 2023, the Assistant Editor (English) and Sound Recordist Grade-I exams were administered. On November 7, 2023, the TV Producer Grade-I test was administered. On November 8, 2023, the Assistant Editor (Hindi) test was held. The examination for the positions of Editorial Assistant and Editor in Hindi is scheduled for November 9, 2023. November 10, 2023 was designated as the Engineering Assistant test, while November 11, 2023 was designated as the Marketing Executive and Editorial Assistant (English) exam.

To voice any reservations, candidates can click this link: https://cdn. digialm. com/EForms/configuredHtml/1258/85800/login. html. After the allotted period, they won't be allowed to raise any objections.

