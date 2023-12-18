NCERT Partners With ETS To Transform Education Assessment In India | File Photo

ETS, a global private testing organization, was brought on board by the National Council of Educational Research and Training, the main advisory body on school curriculum and instruction, in February to offer technical support to NCERT's recently established assessments center, PARAKH. NCERT will pay a little over Rs 30 crore in consultation costs to ETS spread over three years.

The impact

This will impact not only how India administers large-scale tests like the National Achievement Surveys (NAS), but also state and federal board exam policies, assessments of educators and school systems, vocational education evaluation and assessments, evaluation of children with disabilities, and the use of technology in programs and evaluations. "Developing strategic partnership and collaboration with other public and private institutions including non-profit institutions" will also fall under the purview of ETS.

As part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, PARAKH, which stands for "Performance Assessment, Review and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development," was suggested. It is a separate component organization within the NCERT that is in responsibility of establishing the standards, regulations, and procedures for all accredited school boards' student assessment and evaluation. In February 2023, the government declared that ETS would serve as PARAKH's technical partner.

Objective

The primary objective of PARAKH, as elucidated in the initial report of this series, is to establish equity among India's sixty school examination boards, encompassing state boards and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). As demonstrated in the second section, PARAKH and ETS have created three- and five-year roadmaps that outline their goals for those times. In addition, ETS will handle hiring contract workers for PARAKH and provide staffing and resource recommendations for both the short-term (three years) and long-term (five–ten years) needs. Plans for capacity building will be developed, and PARAKH members will become acquainted with global evaluations.

What is ETS?

Indians are most familiar with ETS, a US company with its headquarters in New Jersey, for administering the GRE, a required examination for graduate admittance overseas, and the TOEFL, an English language proficiency exam. Its influence over domestic education and assessment policies in India grows significantly with PARAKH.