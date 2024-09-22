 NCERT Adds Poem On National War Memorial, Story Of Indo-Pak War Hero Abdul Hameed To Class 6 Curriculum
The objective of the initiative, jointly undertaken by the defence and the education ministries, is to inculcate the values of patriotism, devotion to duty, courage, and sacrifice among schoolchildren, and the participation of youngsters in nation-building, officials said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 11:17 AM IST
New Delhi: A poem on the National War Memorial and a chapter on India-Pakistan war martyr Abdul Hameed have been included in the NCERT's Class 6 curriculum from this academic session, officials said on Friday.

Objective Of The Initiative

The objective of the initiative, jointly undertaken by the defence and the education ministries, is to inculcate the values of patriotism, devotion to duty, courage and sacrifice among schoolchildren and the participation of youngsters in nation-building, they said.

Statement Of A Senior Official

"The poem 'National War Memorial' is to appreciate the spirit behind it. The chapter titled 'Veer Abdul Hameed' honours the braveheart Abdul Hameed, who made the supreme sacrifice fighting for the country during the India-Pakistan war of 1965 and was (posthumously) awarded the country's highest gallantry award Param Veer Chakra," a senior official said.

About The National War Memorial

The National War Memorial was set up in 2019 to inculcate a sense of high moral values, sacrifice, national spirit and belongingness in each citizen and pay a befitting tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives defending the nation.

"As part of an action plan initiated towards branding the National War Memorial as an iconic national monument, the Ministry of Defence has collaborated with the Ministry of Education to add the memorial and related references or material in the curriculum," the official added.

