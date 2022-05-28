e-Paper Get App

NBSE Nagaland Class 12 HSSLC 2022 result date out, check details here

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 04:27 PM IST
The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has announced the date and timing for the release of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) or class 12 results. The results are expected to be released on May 31, 2022, in the afternoon. Students who took the class 12 board exams can check their results at nbsenagaland.com, the official website.

Provisional result gazettes, as well as Marksheets or Pass Certificates, will be sent to all of the Board's recognised institutions this year. Soft copies will also be available on the board portal, which is nbsenl.edu.in.

From March 8 to March 31, 2022, the Nagaland HSSLC or class 12 board examination was held. The examination started at 10 a.m. and lasted until 1 p.m.

