NBSE Class 8 and 9 Phase 1 Exam Dates 2023 Announced: Tests to Begin from September 21 | Representative Image

In a significant update for students in Nagaland, the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has officially announced the exam dates for Class 8 and 9 Phase 1 examinations for the year 2023. These exams are scheduled to commence on September 21, marking an important step in the academic calendar.

“Private schools registered with NBSE shall conduct Phase I of the class 8th and 9th exams 2023 with the above schedule”, reads the NBSE notice.

Exam Schedule for Class 8 Phase 1:

September 21- Science

September 22 - English

September 23 - Hindi

September 25 - Mathematics

September 26 - Grammar

September 27 - Social Science

NBSE Class 9 Phase 1 Exam 2023:

September 21 - Social Sciences

September 22 - Science

September 23 - Second language

September 25 - Mathematics

September 26 - English

September 27 - Sixth subject

Students are advised to stay updated with their schools for specific exam-related information, including the subjects, timing, and any further guidelines.

Moreover, Government has also urged the centre to allow English as a medium for teaching in schools of Nagaland instead of the mother tongue which is mandated by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The state has recognised 17 major Naga tribes speaking their languages with no officially declared common dialect.

