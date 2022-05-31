NBSC will conduct Compartment exams in June 2022; get updates on nbsenl.edu.in.

Nagaland: NBSEL has announced the HSLC (Class 10), and the HSSLC (Class 12) results 2022 on the official website- nbsenl.edu.in. Students who do not meet the minimum passing mark in one or two subjects will have to appear in the NBSE compartment examination. In June 2022, the NBSE will conduct the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) compartment exams.

For Nagaland Board 10th and 12th results, students must visit the official website at nbsenl.edu.in. Choose the result links for HSSLC and HSLC. Enter your login information. You can download and print out the NBSE result 2022 for further reference.

NBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results 2022 can be re-checked and re-evaluated by applicants who are not satisfied. NBSE will require students to enter their roll number and other necessary credentials in order to apply for scrutiny and reevaluation of HSLC and HSSLC answer sheets.