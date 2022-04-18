NBEMS extends registration date for DNB, DrNB final exams

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has extended the registration date for Diplomate of National Board (DNB), Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) final theory examinations for June session 2022 to April 30, 2022.

According to the official notice from NBEMS, the last date for submission of online applications for theory examination has been extended to April 30, and the window will close at 11:55 PM.

“Application form for DNB/DrNB Final Examinations – June 2022 can be submitted only online at natboard.edu.in,” the official notification from NBEMS read.

In addition to this, the Board has also extended the date for submitting the thesis after the constant requests from trainees and accredited institutions.

Trainees claimed they had been unable to finish their research due to the pandemic. The new deadline is April 25, 2022.

“In the light of the above, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the last date of submission of Thesis by DNB/DrNB trainees who are eligible to appear in the DNB/DrNB Final Theory Examination – June 2022 session, is extended till the 25.04.2022,” the NBEMS notice read.

Moreover, the Board has clarified that no further extension will be provided after this.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 02:05 PM IST