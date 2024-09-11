NBEMS Announces New Stipend Rules For Medical Trainees: Accommodation, Fixed Stipend Amongst Others Important Highlights

Representative Image | Pixabay

New stipend rules for medical trainees have been announced by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Stipends for trainees are now required by NBEMS-accredited hospitals and medical facilities. The standards specify the exact stipend amounts according to the trainee's course and year.

The recommendations also highlight that hospitals must adjust stipends on a quarterly basis to reflect changes made by federal, state, or local government bodies.

First-year trainees in post-MBBS DNB (Broad Speciality) programmes are eligible for a stipend of Rs 35,000, which rises to Rs 37,000 in the second year and Rs 39,000 in the third. In the first year of post-diploma DNB (Broad Speciality) programs, trainees receive Rs 37,000, and in the second year, they receive Rs 39,000.

In the first year of the two-year diploma program (Post MBBS - Broad Speciality), candidates will receive Rs 35,000, and in the second year, Rs 37,000. In the first year, second year, and third year of the DrNB (Super Speciality) program, the recipients receive Rs 41,000, Rs 43,000, and Rs 45,000 respectively. The first year's stipend for FNB programs is Rs 41,000, while the second year's is Rs 43,000.

The notice also mentioned that 4th, 5th & 6th year trainees of a Direct 6 year NBEMS courses shall be paid stipend equal to 1st , 2nd & 3rd year trainees of a Super specialty course respectively provided that they clear the DNB Part-I Examination.

It further said that NBEMS-accredited hospitals are free to provide NBEMS trainees a higher monthly stipend than the mandated stipend. It is also preferable that the hospital provide accommodation for their trainees in addition to their stipend. However, the hospital will not lower the trainees' stipends in lieu of providing housing.

