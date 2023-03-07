NBE FET 2022 results out; click to check results

National Board of Examinations today released results | Imagesbazaar | Representative Image

New Delhi: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences today on March 7, released the results of the Fellowship Entrance Test 2022 on its official website.

The result contain the candidate's score and rank in the exam. Based on the result, candidates can apply for admission to their desired fellowship programmes.

The candidates, who took the FET examination 2022, can check and download their results online on the official websites — natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

The FET 2022 exam was conducted on February 10, 2023. The exam was conducted as a computer-based test that assessed the candidates' knowledge and skills in their respective medical fields.

Steps to check results

1. Visit the official website https://natboard.edu.in/.

2. Click on the "Results" tab.

3. Select "Fellowship" from the dropdown menu.

4. Click on the link for "NBE FET Result."

5. Enter your login credentials, which may include your roll number, DOB, and other details.

6. NBE FET result will be displayed.

7. Check your score and rank in the exam and download and take a printout of the result for future reference.