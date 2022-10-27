NBE announces DNB final theory exam dates, registration to begin in 2 days

Representative Photo |

New Delhi: Dates for the December 2022 final theory exam for DNB/DrNB were announced by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Thursday.

The board is scheduled to make the application portal and information brochure available on October 29, and the exams for the theory of DNB will be held in December from 21 to 24.

Candidates will be able to register online for DNB theory exams up to November 18, 2022. The DNB theory exam application forms will be hosted by natboard.edu.in.

The DNB information bulletin scheduled to be issued on October 29 will contain details of the exam, DNB 2022 December exam eligibility criteria, fee structure of DNB theory exam, DNB scheme of examination and other details.

NBEMS will conduct the DNB final theory exams at designated exam centers across the country.

The board, as per the statement, has said that it has issued helpdesk numbers for candidates.

“For any query, please contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at 022 – 61087595/ 011-45593000 or write to NBEMS Application helpdesk portal or at NBEMS Communication Web Portal,” said an official statement.