Navi Mumbai: Free online career guidance session for students

A free career guidance session Ankuram will be held online for students who have completed their 12th or graduation. The session will be held on May 14 at 6.30 pm on Zoom. Dr. Sampurna Mehta, Associate Professor, MMS department at KC College of Engineering and Management Studies & Research, Thane will guide students.

Ankuram is an initiative started by Versatile Educare System to provide a free platform for parents and students to clear their doubts and queries regarding career planning. The session is also useful for developing skills for students and parents.

Every Saturday at 6.30 pm, a renowned speaker is invited on the online platform to guide students and parents on various issues as per the session.

The subject for May 14 session is "Confused about your Career! (What after 12th and Graduation)". Students who are confused about their career after 12th and Graduation can attend and the speaker will be Dr. Sampurna Mehta. Interested students can attend the session by clicking https://bit.ly/3ALLNNr.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 08:20 PM IST