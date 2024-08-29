National Teachers Award 2024: President Droupadi Murmu To Honor 50 Teachers, But Who Are They?

File photo

President Droupadi Murmu will honor 50 teachers with the National Teachers Award 2024 on September 5, 2024, at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. This award recognises teachers who have made a significant impact on their students and the education system in India.

The selected teachers will receive a cash prize of Rs 50,000, a silver medal, and a certificate of appreciation. The award is open to all teachers from colleges, universities, and schools across India.

The award is open to all educators from colleges, universities, higher educational institutions, and polytechnics across India. The selection process involves two stages: an initial screening by a preliminary search committee, followed by a final selection by a jury from the shortlisted candidates.

Here is the list of selected teachers:

- Himachal Pradesh: Sunil Kumar

- Punjab: Pankaj Kumar Goyal, Rajinder Singh

- Rajasthan: Baljinder Singh Barrar, Hukumchand Chaudhary

- Uttarakhand: Kusum Lata Garia

- Goa: Chandralekha Damodar Mistry

- Madhya Pradesh: Madhav Prasad Patel, Sunita Godha

- Gujarat: Chandresh Kumar Bholashankar Borisagar, Vinay Shashikant Patel

- Chhattisgarh: Sharda

- Odisha: Dviti Chandra Sahu, Santosh Kumar Kar

- West Bengal: Ashish Kumar Roy, Prashant Kumar Marik

- Jammu and Kashmir: Urfana Amin

- Uttar Pradesh: Ravikant Dwivedi, Shyam Prakash Maurya

- Bihar: Dr. Meenakshi Kumari, Sikandar Kumar Suman

- Andaman & Nicobar: Sunita Gupta

- Kendriya Vidyalaya: Charu Sharma, Ashok Sengupta

The list of awardees also includes two teachers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and one from Jharkhand.

While one of the teachers teaches Sanskrit, another teaches at a primary school. One of the teachers from Bihar has also equipped his school with modern facilities. Let’s take a look.

- Dr. Meenakshi Kumar from Bihar, who teaches at Shiv Ganga Girls Intermediate College in Madhubani

- Sikendra Kumar Suman from Bihar, who is the in-charge headmaster of the New Primary School in Kaimur district and has equipped his school with modern facilities like CCTV cameras, automatic bells, and smart classrooms.

- Dr. Asha Rani from Jharkhand, who teaches Sanskrit at an intermediate school in Chandankiyari

- Ravikant Dwivedi from Uttar Pradesh, who has implemented innovative methods to make education more engaging for his students at the Bhagesar Primary School in Mirzapur, including building a mathematics garden to teach mathematics funnily.