 National Teachers Award 2024: President Droupadi Murmu To Honor 50 Teachers, But Who Are They?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNational Teachers Award 2024: President Droupadi Murmu To Honor 50 Teachers, But Who Are They?

National Teachers Award 2024: President Droupadi Murmu To Honor 50 Teachers, But Who Are They?

The awardees, selected from various states, will receive a cash prize, silver medal, and certificate of appreciation.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
File photo

President Droupadi Murmu will honor 50 teachers with the National Teachers Award 2024 on September 5, 2024, at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. This award recognises teachers who have made a significant impact on their students and the education system in India.

The selected teachers will receive a cash prize of Rs 50,000, a silver medal, and a certificate of appreciation. The award is open to all teachers from colleges, universities, and schools across India.

The award is open to all educators from colleges, universities, higher educational institutions, and polytechnics across India. The selection process involves two stages: an initial screening by a preliminary search committee, followed by a final selection by a jury from the shortlisted candidates.

Here is the list of selected teachers:

FPJ Shorts
Triumph Launches Daytona 660 in India: Price Set at Rs 9.72 Lakh
Triumph Launches Daytona 660 in India: Price Set at Rs 9.72 Lakh
Adani Enterprises' NCDs To Offer Around 9.99% Returns, Higher Than FDs, Says Adani CFO
Adani Enterprises' NCDs To Offer Around 9.99% Returns, Higher Than FDs, Says Adani CFO
National Teachers Award 2024: President Droupadi Murmu To Honor 50 Teachers, But Who Are They?
National Teachers Award 2024: President Droupadi Murmu To Honor 50 Teachers, But Who Are They?
Adani Enterprises Announces Public Issuance Of Secured NCDs To Raise Up To ₹800 Crore
Adani Enterprises Announces Public Issuance Of Secured NCDs To Raise Up To ₹800 Crore

- Himachal Pradesh: Sunil Kumar

- Punjab: Pankaj Kumar Goyal, Rajinder Singh

- Rajasthan: Baljinder Singh Barrar, Hukumchand Chaudhary

- Uttarakhand: Kusum Lata Garia

- Goa: Chandralekha Damodar Mistry

- Madhya Pradesh: Madhav Prasad Patel, Sunita Godha

- Gujarat: Chandresh Kumar Bholashankar Borisagar, Vinay Shashikant Patel

- Chhattisgarh: Sharda

- Odisha: Dviti Chandra Sahu, Santosh Kumar Kar

- West Bengal: Ashish Kumar Roy, Prashant Kumar Marik

- Jammu and Kashmir: Urfana Amin

- Uttar Pradesh: Ravikant Dwivedi, Shyam Prakash Maurya

- Bihar: Dr. Meenakshi Kumari, Sikandar Kumar Suman

- Andaman & Nicobar: Sunita Gupta

- Kendriya Vidyalaya: Charu Sharma, Ashok Sengupta

CHECK FULL LIST HERE

The list of awardees also includes two teachers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and one from Jharkhand.

While one of the teachers teaches Sanskrit, another teaches at a primary school. One of the teachers from Bihar has also equipped his school with modern facilities. Let’s take a look.

- Dr. Meenakshi Kumar from Bihar, who teaches at Shiv Ganga Girls Intermediate College in Madhubani

- Sikendra Kumar Suman from Bihar, who is the in-charge headmaster of the New Primary School in Kaimur district and has equipped his school with modern facilities like CCTV cameras, automatic bells, and smart classrooms.

- Dr. Asha Rani from Jharkhand, who teaches Sanskrit at an intermediate school in Chandankiyari

- Ravikant Dwivedi from Uttar Pradesh, who has implemented innovative methods to make education more engaging for his students at the Bhagesar Primary School in Mirzapur, including building a mathematics garden to teach mathematics funnily.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

National Teachers Award 2024: President Droupadi Murmu To Honor 50 Teachers, But Who Are They?

National Teachers Award 2024: President Droupadi Murmu To Honor 50 Teachers, But Who Are They?

DRDO DEBEL Notification 2024: 30 Vacancies for Graduate Apprentices, Selection Based On Interview

DRDO DEBEL Notification 2024: 30 Vacancies for Graduate Apprentices, Selection Based On Interview

'Are Vo Gussa Ho Jaayega': Teacher Called Out For Not Maintaining Boundaries With Class 8 Student,...

'Are Vo Gussa Ho Jaayega': Teacher Called Out For Not Maintaining Boundaries With Class 8 Student,...

MAH CET Second Entrance Test Results Declared, Admissions Begin Today; Check Your Scores Now

MAH CET Second Entrance Test Results Declared, Admissions Begin Today; Check Your Scores Now

NEET PG 2024 Scorecard To Be Released Tomorrow, Counselling Schedule Out SOON!

NEET PG 2024 Scorecard To Be Released Tomorrow, Counselling Schedule Out SOON!