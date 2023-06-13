National Steering Committee Meeting Tomorrow On Indian Languages For Class 11,12

National Steering Committee will hold a meeting tomorrow to discuss and clarify about use of Indian Languages | Representative pic/ Dreamstime

Indian origin languages play a significant role for shaping the values and traditions. However, it has yet brought a question about it's importance in the education system of India. As a result, the National Steering Committee will hold a meeting tomorrow to discuss and clarify about the same.

The meeting will revolve around the question - Are Indian Languages mandatory for class 11-12? The discussion will take place in the IT Hub of India, that is Bengaluru on June 14 to finalize the National Curriculum Framework (NCF)

The National Steering Committee is expected to mention meticulously about "Indian Languages" in the categories of R2 and R3 rather than putting it as an open-ended question. Furthermore, the languages have been clubbed with literature and philosophy in many curriculum areas of humanities.

A senior official, a part of NCF team said, "Number of organisations affiliated to RSS have expressed discontent as the document is silent on the Indian Languages in the operative parts. Moreover languages have been put in the curricular areas of humanities, which can be easily skipped when crossing essential courses. The national steering committee is likely to take a call on recommending to make learning Indian Languages in Class 11 and 12 mandatory."

The National Steering Committee is headed by the former Isro Chief k Kastirirangan. He will be focusing on the suggestions received from experts, states and education boards.

According to a senior CBSE official, "External annual exam is still a requirement. CBSE's semester experiment has not been a success and the internal assessment atmosphere is not yet conducive in India".

The NCF draft states that students from class 11 and 12 must complete a 16 choice-based courses to complete Grade 12. The eight curricular areas are inclusive of humanities, social science, science, mathematics and computing, arts, vocational education, sports, and inter-disciplinary areas.

Read Also YouTube, the most popular platform for news consumers in Indian languages