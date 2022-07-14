National Institute of open schooling begins 2022-23 registration

Representative Image |

Online registration for the 2022–2023 Open Basic Education session has begun at the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) (OBE). The online admissions gateway for OBE (Level A, B, and C) will be available until September 15, 2022. Level A will correspond to Class 3, Level B to Class 5, and Level C to Class 8, respectively.

A student who falls under one of the following categories—street children, the destitute, migrants, slum dwellers, orphaned children who does not currently have a permanent address must provide a self-certification declaring that fact, according to an NIOS statement.

However, it also stated that these students would need to provide a contact address for correspondence with NIOS.

The AA, NGO, or Orphan Home must countersign the self-certificate with their official stamp and provide their full name, designation, and address.

Announcing the start of admission process, NIOS in a social media post said: “Admission in NIOS OBE programme (Level A:Equivalent to class 3, Level B: Equivalent to class 5, Level C : Equivalent to class 8) is open.For details kindly see the notification or visit http://nios.ac.in.”

