National Institute of Design: 24 tests positive, 178 quarantined

Ahmedabad: 24 students from the city's National Institute of Design (NID) have tested positive for COVID-19 in three days, according to media reports, with 16 cases reported on Sunday alone.

They stated that since the finding of these cases, the institute's academic activities have been halted. According to an official from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's (AMC) health department, the authorities have declared the new boys' hostel and another block of the premier design institute as micro containment zones in an effort to contain the virus's spread.

"In the last three days, 24 students of the NID have tested positive for COVID-19. They have been kept under isolation in the hostel, which has been declared a micro containment zone." According to him, a total of 178 students in the institute's hostel and block-C have been isolated.

According to media reports, the health department will conduct door-to-door surveillance in the city, and those who show symptoms of the infection will be screened and their samples tested, after which further action will be taken. The city saw 34 new cases of infection on Sunday as a result of a sharp increase in infection cases in the NID.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 10:40 AM IST