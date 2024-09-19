National Institute Of Animation & Gaming Set To Launch In Mumbai: All You Need to Know

Representative image

The Union Cabinet has given the green light to a National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) in Mumbai, tentatively named the Indian Institute for Immersive Creators (IIIC). This hub promises to revolutionise the AVGC sector and ignite innovation in immersive technologies, drawing inspiration from India's prestigious IITs and IIMs.

What’s the Big Deal About the NCoE for AVGC-XR?

The NCoE, as announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, is set to become a powerhouse for training in animation, gaming, and virtual reality. This new hub will operate as a Section 8 Company under the Companies Act, 2013, with a vision to rise India's soft power and attract foreign investment in the media and entertainment industry.

What Will the Indian Institute for Immersive Creators (IIIC) Offer?

The IIIC aims to provide cutting-edge infrastructure and technology, offering specialized training in Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR), and 3D modeling and animation. It's designed to equip the next generation of creators with the skills they need to succeed in an evolving industry.

How Will This Change India's AVGC Sector?

Experts predict that the NCoE could trigger “explosive growth” in India's AVGC sector, which has already shown its potential through blockbuster films like RRR, Baahubali, and Avatar. The centre is projected to generate around 500,000 jobs, cultivating a strong talent pool and paving the way for innovation and employment opportunities.

What Opportunities Will the NCoE Provide?

The NCoE promises hands-on learning through industry-focused courses and practical experiences, ensuring that graduates are ready for the job market. It will facilitate internships, mentorships, and career pathways for aspiring creators, while emphasising content creation that showcases India's rich cultural heritage.

Fostering Collaboration & Innovation

By encouraging partnerships among government, academia, and industry, the NCoE aims to create a vibrant ecosystem that promotes research and development in immersive technologies. This collaborative approach is set to nurture India’s next-generation creators and position the country as a global leader in the AVGC sector.

The establishment of this National Centre of Excellence marks a important factor for India’s animation, gaming, and immersive technologies landscape. With its focus on advanced training and industry collaboration, the NCoE is poised to be a key player in the digital creative economy's evolution.