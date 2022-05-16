National Highway Internship for B.Tech and M.Tech Students. Know More

Students in the final year of their B. Tech. or MTech. in Civil Engineering are being offered internships by the ministry of road transport and Highway (MoRTH) for National Highway projects. This opportunity is open to those students who are studying at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other government and private engineering colleges across the country. Only those students who have secured a CGPA of 7.0 or 70 percent marks in the previous semesters are eligible.

B.Tech. students will be offered 10,0001 per month and the MTech interns will receive 15,0001 INR per month as a stipend. Accommodation and conveyance of the interns will be covered by the Ministry as well.

The last date to apply for this internship is July 15, 2022. The internship is three months long and offers students practical experience. Candidates can apply for the engineering internship by the road transport and highway ministry through the All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) internship portal at internship.aicte-india.org.

Here is how the students will be evaluated during their period of internship:

Presentation on internship learning and experience: 20 marks

Report on internship learning and experience: 40 marks

General assessment by the Project manager of contractor/concessionaire: 10 marks

General assessment by Team Leader of AE/IE/PMC: 10 marks

General assessment by PD/EE of NHAI/NHIDCL/BRO/State PWD:10 marks

Attendance: 10 marks

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 06:54 PM IST