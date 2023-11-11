National Education Day 2023: PM Modi, Maharashtra CM And Other Leaders Pays Tribute To Maulana Azad

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's birth anniversary | @Jairam_Ramesh/ X

National Education Day 2023 marks the celebration of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's 135th birth anniversary, the first education minister of India. In 2008 by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, this day announced the decision to celebrate National Education Day. Many schools, colleges, and universities organizing diverse programs and competitions. Seminars and conferences emphasize the pivotal role of education in societal progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage, acknowledging Maulana Azad's profound scholarship and pivotal role in India's freedom struggle. He tweeted, "Remembering Maulana Azad on his birth anniversary. A profound scholar and a pillar of India's freedom struggle, his commitment to education was commendable. His efforts in shaping modern India continue to guide many people."

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also paid tribute, recognizing Maulana Azad as a great freedom fighter and eminent scholar. They highlighted his invaluable contributions to India's education sector on this significant day. Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways, extended his respects through a tweet, commemorating Maulana Abul Kalam Azad as the first education minister of independent India. He took X formally known as twitter and tweeted, "Respectful tribute to the first education minister of independent India, Bharat Ratna Maulana Abul Kalam Azad ji on his birth anniversary. Best wishes to all the countrymen on National Education Day. #NationalEducationDay."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal joined in paying respects, tweeting his tribute to the great freedom fighter and first education minister of independent India, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his homage via Twitter, saluting Maulana Abul Kalam Azad as a great freedom fighter and the country's first education minister on his birth anniversary. Shide tweeted, "Salutations to the great freedom fighter, the country's first education minister, #BharatRatna Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary..."

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad is a scholar and educationist, played a significant role in designing India's independent education system. Under his leadership, the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) became the nation's premier education regulatory authorities.