NATA Results July 2019 declared, here’s how you can check

The Council of Architecture has released the results for National Aptitude Test in Architecture Examination. The results have been d4clared for the students who want to take admission in five-year B.Arch. degree courses across India. The results can be checked on the official website http://nata.in/.

As per the official notification published by CoA, a total of 35,748 students registered for the NATA 2019 First Test, conducted on April 14, while 18,126 students applied for the NATA 2019 Second Test conducted on July 7.

The NATA test is conducted twice a year. The Results for NATA test that was held on April 2019 was declared on May 5, at which 27,232 students qualified the NATA April 2019 examination.

NATA July 2019: Steps to check

Go to the official website of NATA at nata.in

Candidates can alternatively visit online.cbexams.com for direct link

Click on the link provided for the NATA July 2019 Score Card

Enter your application number, password and captcha code

Your NATA Result 2019 will appear on the screen along with the scorecard