NATA releases admit card, learn how to download from nata.in

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 05:35 PM IST
IStock images

Today, June 7, the Council of Architecture (CoA) will release the admit card for the first session of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022. On the official website, nata.in, the NATA 2022 admit card will be released. Candidates who have completed the registration process successfully will be able to access their NATA 2022 hall ticket by entering their application number and password.

The NATA test admit card will include information such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam center information, and exam day guidelines. Candidates should read the guidelines attentively and follow them.

To Download the NATA 2022 Admit Card from nata.in, the official website:

  1. Click the website link and provide your application number as well as your password.

  2. Select 'NATA admission card' from the drop-down menu.

  3. On the screen, the NATA hall ticket will be presented.

  4. It is recommended that you download it and print it for future reference.

The NATA entrance exam is used to determine eligibility for undergraduate architecture programs in India. The architectural entrance exam assesses your drawing and observation skills, as well as your sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity, and critical thinking ability.

article-image

