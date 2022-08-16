NATA Phase 3 Result Out Today; Here's how to download the scorecard |

The Council of Architecture (CoA) is going to declare the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 Phase 3 result today, August 16. The candidates can download the NATA result 2022 from the official website of NATA - nata.in.

The qualifying marks for NATA 2022 is 75 out of 100. Candidates who score at least 75 marks will be eligible for admission to B.Arch programs provided by institutes in India. The NATA Phase 3 Exam was held on August 7, in online mode, at 137 centers across the country, and at 7 centers in 131 cities outside the nation.

The exam was held in two shift - first (morning) shift from 10 am to 1 pm and the second (evening) shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The NATA 2022 exam consisted of questions from Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Drawing, and General Aptitude.

Here's how to download the NATA Phase 3 Result 2022:

Go to the official website- nata.in.

Select the NATA Phase 3 result link.

Enter and submit your email Id and password.

The NATA Phase 3 score card will appear on the screen.

Download the score card and print it out for future use.

Read Also NATA 2022 phase 3 registration deadline extended; Know more here