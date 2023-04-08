 NATA 2023 application form correction window opens TODAY at nata.in
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 08:02 PM IST
The application form correction window the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2023 has been opened. | Representative image

Mumbai: The application form correction window the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2023 has been opened today. The registered candidates can make corrections in their application form at the Council of Architecture (CoA) website nata.in.

NATA 2023 will be held in two shifts from 10 AM to 1 PM and 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM on April 23, 28 and May 9. The exam questions will carry 1 mark, 2 marks or 3 marks and 125 questions have to be answered in 180 minutes. Qualifying marks is 70 out of 200.

