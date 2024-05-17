Nashik Starts Free School Books Distribution In Govt Schools

Free School Books Distribution Started In Nashik | Pixabay (Representative Photo)

Under the Samagra Shiksha initiative, the Zila Parishad Nashik has initiated the distribution of free textbooks to government schools across 15 talukas in the district. A total of 1,933,774 textbook copies are being distributed to 466,369 students from class 1 to class 8. Dr. Nitin Bachav, Education Officer (Primary), inaugurated the distribution process.

Under this initiative, 1,239,044 textbooks for 3,09,761 students in Marathi medium will be distributed. A total of 5,89,228 textbooks for 1,47,307 students in semi-English medium, 32,448 textbooks for 8,112 students in Urdu medium, 656 copies for 164 students in Hindi medium and 4,100 textbooks for 1,025 students in English medium schools will be distributed.

The distribution is being seen by officials including the Assistant Program Officer Sunil Darade, Warehouse Manager Sandhya Jadhav, Panchayat Samiti Trimbakeshwar, Pramod Pagare, and Textbook Distribution Centre Vijay Dabhade, along with Shashikant Dhumal.

The school distribution schedule is as follows:

From May 13 to May 31, 2024, textbooks will be distributed at the Ambad to Taluka level.

From June 1 to June 12, 2024, textbooks will be distributed from the taluka to the school level.

On June 15, 2024, there will be a ceremonial distribution of textbooks at each school level on the first day of school.

In Hingoli district earlier, the education department decided to provide books to over 1,50,000 students free of cost for the next academic year.

The Maharashtra state government took the initiative considering the increasing prices of the books and the inability of some of the parents not to purchase them.